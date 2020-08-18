North-east school driving roadshow cancelled due to Covid-19

A hugely-successful driving roadshow for north-east school pupils will not go ahead this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Safe Drive Stay Alive is held annually, and includes emergency services, road accident survivors and those who have lost family members in accidents speaking to young people about their experiences.

During the presentations, would-be teenage drivers and passengers across the north-east witness graphic scenes of car accidents and their aftermaths, aimed at encouraging young people to drive safely.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, it will not go ahead this year, with organisers planning for the future instead.

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee Councillor Anne Stirling said: “While the cancellation of this year’s Safe Drive Stay Alive event is hugely disappointing for everyone involved, the safety and well being of our students, teachers and all those connected with the staging of this important event remain our top priority.

“I know how much work and dedication has already gone into the planning of this year’s roadshow and I want to thank the organisers and sponsors for all their efforts.”