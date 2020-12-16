North-east school closes to junior pupils due to extreme staffing shortages

Junior pupils from a north east primary school have been instructed to finish the term from home due to extreme staffing shortages.

Officials at Meethill Primary School in Peterhead confirmed half of their students will undertake classes from home for the remaining three days of this week due to insufficient staff numbers.

Students from primary one to four will undertake a programme of remote learning provided by the school.

Meanwhile, the remainder of pupils will attend classes as usual.

In a letter to parents, head teacher John Black apologies to parents stating the decision had not been taken lightly.

He said: “Due to extreme staffing shortage circumstances it has been authorised that pupils in classes P1/ P1/P2, P2, P3 and P4 be requested to remain at home for the remaining three days of this week.

“Remote learning opportunities have and will be provided for the pupils and I can assure you that this is a decision which has not been taken lightly.”

He added: “I apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause. I had hoped that we could reach the finishing line of this term relatively unaffected but unfortunately for half the school that has not been the case.”;