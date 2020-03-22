North-east school closed to all pupils

A north-east secondary school is closed to all pupils tomorrow.

Inverurie Academy will be shut due to the coronovirus pandemic with teachers sending out online materials for students.

An alert sent out by the secondary said families who have asked for emergency childcare provision have been contacted with those entitled to free school meals to be contacted tomorrow.

The message said: “As per guidance issued regarding Covid-19, Inverurie Academy remains closed to all young people. An online learning pack has been issued, and further learning will continue through online work.

“Families who have requested support through the emergency childcare provision have been contacted directly. Young people who are entitled to free school meals will be contacted in the morning in order to confirm arrangements.

“No student should attend at Inverurie Academy until further notice, unless for a pre-arranged appointment that has been confirmed by a member of school staff.

“Please follow the Government and NHS Guidance in order to keep yourselves and your families safe at this worrying time.”