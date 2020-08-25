North-east school bus petition to be discussed by councillors

A petition created in the hopes of reinstating a school bus for a north-east community is to be discussed in council today.

Aberdeenshire Council wrote to families in Kingseat earlier this year to advise that it was withdrawing its school transport for the area, which took children to Newmachar for school.

It said that due to the completion of a path, the route was deemed safe for children to walk, and the distance is less than two miles.

Parents hit out at the decision, and said it would leave them having to walk nearly eight miles a day to and from New Machar School while dropping off and picking up children.

The petition, which has reached more than 300 signatures, will be discussed at the Garioch Area Committee today .

It was started by Jade Todd, whose daughter attends the school.

Councillors are to consider whether to instruct a report from the head of transportation to come to the Garioch area committee on the subject.

A report, which will be discussed, states: “Homes in Kingseat are all within 2 miles of the school. There is a designated safe route to school.

“The Roads Service assessed the path as being a safe route to school when accompanied by a responsible adult in January 2020. The Roads Service confirmed on 13 August, that it re-affirms the assessment and that path is a safe route to school.”