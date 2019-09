A north-east school forced to close today due to flooding will remain shut tomorrow.

Crimond School and Nursery was closed today after its boilerhouse flooded.

Aberdeenshire Council said the school will remain closed tomorrow as the building has no heating or hot water.

A message from Aberdeenshire Council to parents said: “Crimond School will be closed on Tuesday because we have no heating or hot water due to flood damage.”

