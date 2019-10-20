North-east school and hotel team up to offer students hospitality experience

A north-east school and hotel are joining forces to give pupils a taste of life in the world of hospitality.

Maryculter House and Portlethen Academy came together last week as part of the Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) initiative.

The hotel will work with the school to stage events, aimed at giving young people experience of the hospitality and tourism industries.

Peter Walker, managing director of Maryculter House, said: “All of us here are very much looking forward to working with the staff and pupils at Portlethen Academy.

“It’s part of a long-term commitment that will integrate the hotel into the school’s community.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to share our knowledge, experience and expertise and hopefully inspire the next generation to pursue a career in this industry.”

Neil Morrison, head teacher at Portlethen Academy, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to link with a leader in the key growth area of hospitality and tourism.

“We are really excited to work with Peter Walker and his team to give our young people and staff experiences in a key sector for the north-east economy.”