North-east scheme to support forces children

A new scheme has secured funding to create a support network for forces children.

RAF Lossiemouth, 39 Engineer Regiment and Moray Council secured £370,000 in funding to establish the network for children in Moray schools.

The partnership aims to ensure forces children have the right conditions and environment in their school setting to thrive, no matter what challenges they face as a result of their parents’ military commitments.

The cash has been awarded to Moray’s Dandelion Project by the Armed Forces Covenant Trust Fund. It will support the project for three years.

Through the project, a dedicated team of trained staff will be employed.