North-east salons set to reopen with additional safety measures

Beauticians and hairdressers are set to welcome customers for the first time in almost four months from next week.

Salon owners have been putting the finishing touches to additional measures designed to keep customers and staff safe when they return.

Philip Harkins, the co-owner of hair salon Saks which has branches in both Union Square and the David Lloyd centre on Garthdee Road, said: “We are super-excited to get reopened and get our clients back. We have had a lot of messages and people getting in touch.

“Everyone is desperate to get back to work because it’s coming up for four months since we had anyone in the salons.

“We’re doing everything necessary. We will have screens up to protect our staff and clients, masks and PPE will be in place and we will have hand sanitisers.

“We’ve done everything we possibly can to make the salon safe for everybody, and have given them a deep clean to the standard of an operating theatre.

“We’ve spent thousands of pounds making it a safe environment.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Jordanna Bradley, owner of the Brow Houz, said: “Every customer will have to sign a document upon arrival stating they don’t have Covid-19, and they and the staff will have to wear masks and PPE. We have also put in hand-sanitising stations.

“We have been working for the last couple of weeks to get everything ready, and we’ve already started contacting clients.

​”I think it will be busy when we open, but the most important thing is making sure we work safely for the sake of the staff and clients.”