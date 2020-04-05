North-east salmon bothy could net educational wall to boost tourism

An educational wall could be built at a north-east tourist attraction.

The Portsoy Salmon Bothy is a well-loved museum that includes information and facts about geology in the region.

And now planning permission has been sought to build an educational wall to help attract more tourists and students to the venue.

The £15,000 project will install a drystane dyke leading towards the entrance of the Bothy in the shape of a wave.

It will incorporate various samples of rocks found in Portsoy and other learning material, including facts about the village.

The wall will form a wave flanking the existing path leading from the car park to the museum entrance and will include visitor seating.

To make it stand out even more, a salmon sculpture pointing towards the museum will be erected on the wall.

The Portsoy Salmon Bothy is run by a group of volunteers under the umbrella of Portsoy Community Enterprise.

Anne McArthur, a director of the enterprise, highlighted this work as the next step in improving the tourist attraction.

She said: “Last year we refurbished one of the chambers in the bothy museum and worked with a group of geologists from Aberdeen University who were researching the area.

“We sit on an unusual section of the coast which makes the 13 types of rock found here unique and we created an interactive display of them.

“Now we have plans to add to this with a geology wall between the car park and the museum.

“Firstly though we need to raise the funds, and have applied for grants worth around £15,000 from Museums Galleries Scotland and the Coastal Waters Fund, which hopefully we will get.”

The Bothy is a former working salmon house which has been restored by volunteers and now comprises a museum, a base for family history research and a fully functional community space and venue.

Anne hopes work can be done between July and December and it can be fully constructed by the end of the year.

She added: “We hope it attracts more people to the museum as it will be accessible 24/7.”

Aberdeenshire Council planners will decide about the application in due course.