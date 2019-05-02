North-east runners change lives with £20k boost for VSA

More than 100 runners have taken part in two popular races raising more than £20,000 for a charity campaign.

Participants put on their trainers to tackle the children’s races, 5K and 10K at Run Balmoral last weekend and another five runners took part in the London Marathon – all to raise funds for the city-based VSA’s Changing Lives Campaign.

The team announced a £3.2 million campaign to build a mental wellbeing centre on the corner of Abergeldie Road and Holburn Street.

VSA were supported by various local groups and companies including Subsea 7, West End Boys Club and General & Technical Flooring Ltd at Run Balmoral.

Charlotte Stirton, a structural engineer at Subsea 7, said she was “delighted” to take on the challenge with her colleagues.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She said: “We wanted to take on a challenge this year for a great cause, and after putting it to a vote around the office, the clear favourite was VSA. It has been fantastic getting healthy and raising funds for such a worthwhile cause, especially after hearing the news about VSA’s new £3.2m mental wellbeing facility.”

A day later, VSA had five participants in the London Marathon, all determined to get through the 26.2-mile race.

Demi Beattie, who has volunteered and previously worked for VSA, said: “I’ve seen first-hand how the incredible work done by VSA supports people across Aberdeen, and it made the challenge even better knowing I was doing it for a great cause.”

Jennifer Mitchell, VSA’s director of external relations, said she had been “blown away” by the support shown to raise money for the centre.

She said: “We are so grateful and can’t wait to see more of our supporters take on challenges for VSA.”

The VSA Changing Lives Campaign, which is being backed by the Evening Express, has already raised £2.1m.