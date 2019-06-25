North-east runaway rhea reunited with owners

An exotic bird on the loose around a north-east neighbourhood has been reunited with its owners.

People in the Rothienorman area of Aberdeenshire were shocked when they caught a glimpse of a rhea – a type of bird usually found in South America rather than the north-east of Scotland.

According to Donview Veterinary Centre, the white bird – which is distantly related to the ostrich and emu – was found in the Rothienorman area.

In the wake of the unusual sighting, a bid to find the owners of the rhea, which has some injuries, was launched on Monday.

When the bird was first discovered it was initially believed to be an emu.

It is understood a member of the public spotted it and contacted animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA.

But the charity has now confirmed the bird has been reunited with its owners.

