North-east rugby player tests positive for Covid-19

A north-east rugby player has tested positive for Covid-19, with all training at the club now cancelled.

The person who trained at the Banff Rugby Club last Tuesday and Thursday has now tested positive for the virus.

In an announcement on Facebook, the club confirmed they were following Scottish Rugby Guidance, which means all facilities at the clubhouse have been closed, and training sessions cancelled.

A full review of the club’s “comprehensive risk assessments” will be carried out and any action – if required – taken.

In a statement, the club said: “These actions are all part of the normal procedures taken by any rugby club faced with a similar situation and we wish to assure all our members that we have rigorously followed all the relevant safety guidelines.

“Scottish Rugby has also been alerted to the situation and the Club will assist Test and Protect teams with contact tracing if required.

“All those affected by this situation fully understand their requirement to stay at home and to self-isolate for the next 14 days which is in line with Scottish Government guidance.

“We will inform all our members as soon as possible as to when the Clubhouse can reopen and training can safely resume.”

Any players, club members or parents with concerns about the news should e-mail the club’s safety coordinator via alex_harris1980@hotmail.com