North-east rugby player tells of changes since cardiac arrest

A north-east dad-of-two whose heart stopped for seven minutes during a rugby training session has told how his life has changed in the last two years.

Chris Arnott collapsed during a practice match in Fraserburgh in August 2018 and was saved after his teammates used a defibrillator from the nearby fitness centre.

Since his cardiac arrest he has stopped playing the sport he loves and has had to adjust to major changes in his life.

The 35-year-old had a defibrillator fitted and it has already saved him three times and he has also stepped back from frontline duties as a police officer.

He lives in Fraserburgh with his wife Dawn and children Summer and Dexter.

After his cardiac arrest Chris was taken to hospital and spent a month there recovering from his pitch side ordeal.

He was subject to various tests as medics attempted to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest.

Chris said he is only allowed to do light exercise and he is still learning to “live differently” following his cardiac arrest.

He said he had a lot of “frustrating times” as he tries to adapt to his own “new normal.”

Chris said: “The biggest change was having to adjust to a new normal. After having my cardiac arrest I was fitted with an Internal defibrillator. Unfortunately I have had another three shocks from this device, which has undoubtedly saved my life on each occasion.

“Each time I receive a shock I lose my driver’s license for at least six months. That has been difficult as my independence for a long time had been taken away.

© Bill Buchan

“In addition to that I have been told that I can only participate in light exercise as anything strenuous puts me at a much higher risk of another cardiac arrest. So again I have had lots of frustrating times wishing I could exercise or participate in activities with my peers but I have had to stay on the sidelines.

“So overall my whole life had to change, my identity also changed and I have had to find new hobbies and learn to live differently, which if I am honest with, I am still learning.”

Chris is still a rugby coach with Fraserburgh Rugby Club and is also helping the town’s community safety group with fundraising for more defibrillators to be installed at locations across Fraserburgh.

He said he misses being out and about on the beat as a police officer as he is now confined to desk duties.

Chris is coaching the ladies section at Fraserburgh Rugby Club and still assists with the men’s senior team.

He is also involved with Grampian Clan Unified Rugby Club, which is a new outfit set up to allow people with a range of disabilities to get involved in rugby.

Chris said: “I am still working as a police officer for Police Scotland, however my role is now computer based.

“This is probably the biggest long term change for me, as I will miss being able to engage with the public in a variety of scenarios. But I am keen to undertake every challenge and there is never a dull day.

“I am continuing to assist the Fraserburgh and District Community Safety Group. They do lots of work in the community that promotes safety, but specifically they fundraise for defibs for the area, and with the support of the Fraserburgh first responders, manage them too. I became involved with all of these after I had my cardiac arrest.”