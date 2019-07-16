North-east rugby club submits plans for clubhouse

A north-east rugby club is hoping to build new facilities at its home ground.

Deeside Rugby Club has applied for permission to build a new clubhouse next to its changing rooms at Woodend playing fields in Banchory.

Drawings submitted with the blueprints show the structure would be placed alongside the existing changing rooms.

Deeside Rugby Club president Ian Finlayson said: “We’ve been trying to do this for a number of years and at the moment we’ve no social space for the youth teams.

“It will be a multi-use space for socialising and training – we could even use it for additional changing rooms if needed.”