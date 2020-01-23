North-east rugby club pitches up at new home

An Aberdeenshire rugby club is celebrating after securing a site for a new pitch.

Turriff Rugby Football Club has secured permission to set up at the showground at the Haughs.

A newly established organisation, they have been searching for a home since becoming established last year, and have now secured a spot in the heart of the town.

Members had been in discussions with Aberdeenshire Council about finding a pitch and co-president John Hestersaid they are thrilled to finally confirm a location where they can play home games.

He added: “We’ve been working for almost a year with the council and Live Life Aberdeenshire to find a permanent place to play as for the last year we’ve been holding weekly training sessions on the facility at the leisure centre.

“Now we have been given this space in the showground. It was once used as the cricket ground and now the Turriff Show will use it for six weeks of the year but for the remaining time we can use it.

“All in all, it is a fantastic opportunity for us and will allow us to work with the Scottish Rugby Union to get into the Caledonian League.”

Rugby posts are expected to be installed in February, with markings to be painted on the new pitch afterwards.

Mr Hester hopes the young team can now branch out into schools and establish a women’s, kids and mixed abilities teams.

He added: “We are working towards organising our first official home exhibition match to showcase the new pitch and then go from there.

“Afterwards we want to hold fun events like sevens and touch rugby to highlight our new surroundings.”

A spokesman for Live Life Aberdeenshire said: “Working with the club to establish a ground they can call home since late 2018 has been an exciting and rewarding time for everyone involved.

“The club deserves a huge amount of credit for its work on this project – it shows how collaboration can ultimately lead to success stories like this.

“We look forward to building on this and continuing to support the club as it develops.”