North-east rotary club to deliver Christmas meals to elderly residents

Alford and District Rotary Club are delivering meals to elderly residents this weekend after the town’s annual festive celebrations were cancelled due to Covid-19.

Every Christmas up to 150 over 60s in Alford are treated to a Christmas dinner and entertainment in Alford Community Hall, funded by the generous donations made to the traditional Rotary Santa Sleigh.

However, due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions, the club and community were forced to rethink how they could keep spirits high amid these tough times.

Members of Alford and District Rotary Club and organisers Alicia Murray and Paul Lawson came up with a plan to deliver the meals to people at home, instead.

There are set to be 165 delivered in total, all of which will be prepared by Elizabeth Greig of Country Flavours of Alford and delivered on Sunday.

© Supplied by Alford and District

Alicia said: “Last year we had a wonderful meal provided by Country Flavours and funded by our Christmas sleigh, which is a popular sight around the area at this time of year.

“We were worried that our over 60s would miss out on their annual treat this year because of the restrictions when we said, why don’t we take their meals to them instead? Between us, I’m sure we can do it.”

“As a result, we will be delivering meals around the Alford area and our over 60ss will enjoy this treat from the community.”

The fund for the meals has also been contributed by the Marr Area Partnership of Aberdeenshire Council and Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action.

The Club is organising the Rotary Christmas sleigh, as well. The proceedings will adhere to Covid-19 safety regulations.

Paul added: “We always enjoy this time of year at Rotary when we can go and meet people in the community.

“The generosity shown enables us to support this meal in the Alford area and summer outings for the over 60s in the Sauchen and Monymusk communities too.

“Our normal bucket collections have been modified to account for social distancing with the buckets mounted on the sleigh rather than hand-held.

© Supplied by Alford and District

“Also new for 2020, Santa is using technology with card readers so that people can donate cashlessly and safely. So listen for the sleigh bells and please give as generously as you can, it will bring real Christmas cheer to the older people in our midst.”

The president of Alford and District Rotary Club, Willie Milne, is delighted at the resourcefulness of his team and the support given by the businesses and people of the area.

He said: “I am so pleased that, despite the hardships of 2020 and the ongoing restrictions, the kindness of everybody involved has ensured that our over 60s will once again enjoy the spirit of Christmas, and I am very grateful to everybody who supports us, thank you all.”

Details of Santa’s sleigh route this year can be found on the Alford and District Rotary Club’s Facebook site.