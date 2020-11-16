North-east rotary club invites people to get involved in festive competition

A north-east rotary club is encouraging people to get involved in a Christmas tree decoration competition.

Ythanbank Rotary Club is promoting a Christmas fundraiser for residents of Ythanbank, Methlick and Auchnagatt.

The competition asks participants to decorate a tree in any style, either inside or outside the property.

It must be visible from the outside to ensure compliance with the current Covid-19 restrictions.

All funds raised will go towards the postponed VE Day 75 celebrations.

The prize for the best tree is £50, with an entry fee of £5 per tree.

In order to secure your chance of the prize, the £5 entry fee must be paid into the club’s fundraising account. The sort code is 83-23-12 and the account reference is 00797247.

All images must be received by December 7 2020, and final selection of the shortlisted entries will be undertaken on December 12 by six judges.

Inspiration for tree decoration ideas can be found by visiting www.commonground.org.uk

Entries can be submitted via the Rotary Club of Ythan Valley Facebook page

or by emailing secretary@ythanvalley.rotary1010.org

Meanwhile, in October, Ythan Valley Rotarians undertook essential maintenance and clearing work at the ‘Wee Briggie’ footbridge area in Ythanbank.

Among the socially distanced group were horticulturalists and keen gardeners who ensured that trees and shrubs were dealt with appropriately.

Working with the Ythan Community Council secretary, Charles Coulson, the Rotarians

cleared the area and will continue with further work into the spring and

summer of next year.