North-east rotary club donates freezer to support food bank

A north-east rotary club has donated a freezer to a food bank to assist with its work in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ythan Vallery Rotary funded, purchased and provided the chest freezer to Ellon Food Bank.

Several months ago food bank manager Karen Butchart gave a talk to the rotary members, who asked what would make things easier for them.

She also reported a 540% increase in people requiring food parcels as a result of Covid-19.

A chest freezer was suggested, and this week the equipment was delivered to the Station Road premises.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Karen said: “As our need has increased, the help from local community businesses has been substantial although we have had to refuse offers of fresh and frozen produce as we had no storage facilities.

“The offer of a freezer from Ythan Valley Rotary is gratefully received and it will be invaluable to us in helping our local community.”

Eleanor Macalister, Ythan Valley’s president, added: “Ythan Valley is delighted to have been able to help the food bank and we look forward to a continuation of our working together for the benefit of the local communities.”