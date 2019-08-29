North-east Rotarians’ fundraising efforts for African school ‘will boost quality of life’

A fundraising project bringing Rotary Clubs of Aberdeen and Deeside together has been launched to benefit a school in Uganda.

The Little Angels School, in Kabale, has been supported by the African town’s Rotary Club for many years.

Now a new international project for the organisation in Aberdeen and Deeside aims to raise money to add another two floors to the building.

Currently children are living with a woman called Betty Muzanira, who was widowed in her 40s and decided to set up the school for poor and orphaned children, as well as victims of HIV/AIDS.

The extra money will pay for important accommodation for children, as well as additional classrooms, proper toilets and a matron’s room.

Robbie Middleton, senior vice president of Portlethen and District Rotary Club, first got involved with Little Angels more than 20 years ago, when his daughter worked in Kabale for Project Trust.

He helped to set up a money transfer so fundraising could go straight to the Rotarians in the town.

Around eight years ago, the Budge Foundation started working in Uganda, and by 2015, had agreed to help rebuild the school after it fell into disrepair.

The Foundation’s money improved facilities at the site, created a wall to safeguard the new classroom from slipping down a hill, built new toilets and a kitchen and provided seed funding.

Bill and Lorraine Budge, who set up the Foundation, were honorary members of the Portlethen and District Rotary Club, and it was through their connection to Robbie that the plan to help the school even more developed.

Robbie said: “We decided to do a joint international project and all the clubs were asked for ideas.

“Little Angels came way out on top.

“We were aiming for £25,000 and we’re currently at £18,500.

“What we’re hoping to do is have it finished by the time the kids come back from their long break, which is from November to February.

“It’ll provide dormitories for 30 boys and 30 girls and a matron’s room, so they’ll have a new quality of life.”

Robbie added: “It’s all very worthwhile. Currently all the orphans are living in Betty’s house.”

To help the clubs reach their target figure, an online auction has been launched, where people can bid on a range of different items that have been generously donated by businesses from across the north-east.

To sign up to take part in the auction – which includes an overnight stay at the Marcliffe, a Loch Lomond cruise and four-ball golf at St Andrews’ Dukes course – visit https://aberdeensilentauction.co.uk/

Those who are interested in making a bid will be asked to create an online account before they can participate.

The Rotary Clubs are also happy to accept any additional lots.

