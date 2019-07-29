North-east roadworks completed four weeks ahead of schedule

Extensive roadworks to repair bridges on a north-east road have been completed four weeks ahead of schedule.

Closures on the A957 Stonehaven to Crathes Slug Road have been in place since the start of July to allow engineers to work on the bridges at Blairydrine, Cowton, Mowrie and Findlayston.

Great news, the Slug Road by Stonehaven (part of the A957), which was closed as we did repairs on four of the bridges… Posted by Aberdeenshire Council on Friday, 26 July 2019

The works were due to continue until August 24.

However, Aberdeenshire Council confirmed the works have finished and the road has reopened.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Motorists had to contend with a diversion along the Aberdeen bypass over the past few weeks.

The repair work was carried out during the summer so that traditional techniques and materials could be used on the historic crossings.