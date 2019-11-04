Monday, November 4th 2019 Show Links
North-east roads shut as heavy rain causes river to burst its banks

by Annette Cameron
04/11/2019, 1:19 pm Updated: 04/11/2019, 5:21 pm

A north-east road has closed due to flooding.

The B977 Kintore to Hatton of Fintray road, near Kintore Golf Club, is closed in both directions.

The River Don has also burst its banks at Inverurie.

The River Don at Inverurie

Aberdeenshire Council has also closed the Glassel Road due to flooding and has asked drivers to use alternative routes.

In Angus, a stretch of the A92 between Montrose and Dundee, near Carnoustie, has also flooded.

Video from the scene shows cars struggling to make their way through sections of the road.

