North-east roads shut as heavy rain causes river to burst its banks

A north-east road has closed due to flooding.

The B977 Kintore to Hatton of Fintray road, near Kintore Golf Club, is closed in both directions.

The River Don has also burst its banks at Inverurie.

Today (4.1.19) constant rain has had an impact on the driving conditions on many of our roads. Take care and please do not ignore road closure signs. Roads teams are out already and will remain on standby should conditions worsen further #ABZtravel@PolScotRoadsNE @AbshireRoads pic.twitter.com/uhu5j47haK — AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) November 4, 2019

Aberdeenshire Council has also closed the Glassel Road due to flooding and has asked drivers to use alternative routes.

Marr: Please note that the C4k Glassel Road is now closed due to flooding. Please use alternatives routes! — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) November 4, 2019

In Angus, a stretch of the A92 between Montrose and Dundee, near Carnoustie, has also flooded.

Video from the scene shows cars struggling to make their way through sections of the road.