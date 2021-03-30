North-east road users urged to keep safe as stay local comes into force

North-east residents are being urged to use the roads safely once the stay at home guidance is replaced with stay local on Friday

From this date residents can leave their homes but should not travel beyond their local authority boundary for non-essential reasons.

This guidance will remain in place until April 26, when wider travel across Scotland will be allowed.

Ewan Wallace, head of transportation at Aberdeenshire council and chairman of Road Safety North East Scotland, said: “We anticipate that roads across north-east Scotland will be busier in the weeks and months ahead.

“Spring and summer months have previously seen increased numbers of road casualties across north-east Scotland, among children, motorcyclists and pedal cyclists.

“It would be particularly disappointing if the travel changes which we’ve all eagerly awaited lead to increases in road collisions and casualties.”

Ewan encouraged parents to ensure children in vehicles are secured using properly fitted seatbelts and child seats.

Whilst walking, users should always place an adult between a child and the road edge.

Also, they should remain vigilant when crossing the road or a footpath.

With families looking to enjoy outdoor pursuits, it is likely that popular leisure locations will receive more visitors.

Drivers are advised to always park safely to ensure they do not block junctions or roads.

They should also check in advance to see if parking capacity has been reached.

Furthermore, with the hospitality sector due to reopen, Ewan wanted to remind people of the risks associated with drink-driving.

“The only safe approach is to avoid drinking alcohol if you’re driving.”

He added: “The key message is that the roads have to be safely shared by a range of road users.”