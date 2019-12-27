North-east road to shut for sewer works

A north-east road will close next month so work can be carried out by the council.

Aberdeenshire Council’s roads service is advising commuters that the C30K road at Leathen Green towards Hillside School, in Portlethen, will be closed for five days from Monday January 13 to Friday January 17 to allow sewer connection works to be completed.

Site notices will be put in place to indicate the temporary restriction to traffic and the alternative route via School Brae, Cookston Road, and an unnamed road, the C5K and the C30K.

The emergency services will still be allowed access along with pedestrians and people who need access to nearby properties.