North-east road to close for works

A north-east road is to shut to allow works by BT Openreach to take place.

The B979 Clinterty to Tyrebagger road was set to close at 9.30am today until 3.30pm tomorrow. The road is closed between its junctions with Mill of Birsack Road and Borrowstone Road.

The measure has been put in place to protect public safety during works by BT Openreach.

Any queries can be directed to A-Plant on 03700 500792 or surveys@aplant.com

An alternative route is available via the B979 Kirkton of Skene-Clinterty, Wogle Road, the A96 Inverurie Road, and Clinterty Road.