North-east road to close for three weeks for resurfacing works

A north-east road is to be closed for three weeks to allow for resurfacing work to take place.

The B977 between Orrock and the A975 will be closed to traffic from Monday to allow Aberdeenshire Council crews to carry out improvements.

Access for emergency vehicles and others requiring access to properties in the area will be provided but may be subject to delays while construction vehicles are moved from the route.

A statement from the council said there would be a diversion in place.

It said: “A formal diversion will be in place via the A975 (A90), A90 (Aberdeen) and Old Road (Balmedie).”

The C11C between the church and Foveran School on the B977 and A975 will be closed for 21 days from March 2 to allow for drainage improvements.

Local authority officials said a signed diversion will in place be via the A975 and B977.