North-east road to close for three months for regeneration work

A north-east road is to close for three months to allow regeneration works to take place.

Bridge Street, part of the Banff conservation area regeneration scheme (Cars), will shut to drivers on Wednesday.

Work to convert a derelict building into three townhouses is being carried out by the North East Scotland Preservation Trust.

It will provide accommodation for visiting silversmiths and it is hoped once finished, it will improve the visual appearance of the street.

Banff Cars has so far seen a handful of buildings in Bridge Street and Low Street benefit from grants to improve their appearance

Councillor Andy Kille, chairman of the Banff and Buchan area committee, said: “This is fantastic news for the area. The investment will positively affect the local perception of the town as well as attracting visitors and businesses from further afield.

“It is encouraging to see the council and the community working together to improve Banff.”