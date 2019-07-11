North-east road to close for resurfacing works

A major road in the north-east will be closed from next week while essential resurfacing work takes place.

Work starts on the A952 at South Street in Mintlaw on Monday and will run until Friday.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Due to the width of the road the closure is necessary to keep the workforce and members of the public safe.

“South Street will be closed between The Square and Nether Aden Road and inevitably there will be some disruption but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A diversion will be put in place during the works with drivers heading northbound asked to take the A90 from the Toll of Birness to Peterhead then the A950 to Mintlaw with southbound drivers following the reverse route.

The spokesman added: “Aberdeenshire Council apologises for any inconvenience”