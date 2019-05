A north-east road will close temporarily for resurfacing works.

The B999 Tarves road between its junctions with Newton of Shielhill road and the access road leading to Mill of Mundurno restaurant will be shut from May 30 at 7am until June 10 at 10pm.

The closure is necessary for resurfacing works to take place.

Access to properties will be maintained where possible, but no through traffic will be allowed.

An alternative route is available via the B977 Dyce to Balmedie road, and A90 Ellon road.

