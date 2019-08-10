North-east road to close for five days as repair work takes place

A stretch of a north-east road is to close next week to allow repair works to be carried out.

The unclassified road between Blackburn and Westhill is to shut on Monday for five days in order for carriageway repairs to take place in the area.

It will be closed between its junction with the B979 at Auchinclech crossroads and the point where it reaches Westhill.

The closure will be in place from Monday and will continue for five days.

Over the course of the works, diversions will be in place to allow motorists to reach their destinations.

These will be via the B979 to Kirkton of Skene and Westhill Drive.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Access for pedestrians and emergency services will be maintained as well as access to properties within the closed area.

Aberdeenshire Council said in a statement: “Access to emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.Access for pedestrians will be maintained and vehicular access to affected properties will be maintained whenever possible.

“The alternative route is via B979 Auchinclech to Kirkton of Skene and Old Skene Road to Westhill Drive, Westhill and vice versa.

“Site notices will be erected in due course indicating the temporary restriction to traffic and the alternative routes where applicable.”