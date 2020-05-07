North-east road shut after lorry crashes into house

A north-east road has been shut after a crash involving a lorry and a car, which resulted in the lorry crashing into a house.

A section of the A947 in Fyvie close to the bus station is closed both ways following the incident at about 8.45am.

Both police and fire crews are in attendance to help, with traffic now heavy between the Tifty turn-off to the Ellon turn-off.

There are no reported life-threatening injuries.

#NscotServiceUpdate #Macduff

Due to accident the A947 is closed at Fyvie Station on 35 Route, buses are diverted by turning left at Birkenhill to Fyvie then normal route to Aberdeen, and in reverse for return. We will not be able to serve Fyvie Station and Auchterless. pic.twitter.com/WptA8LUxSf — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) May 7, 2020

A police spokesman said: “Police were called around 8.15am following the report of a lorry crashing into a house and another vehicle on the A947 road near Fyvie.

“Emergency services are in attendance and there does not appear to be any life threatening injuries. The road is currently closed in both directions.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We were called to Fyvie following a road traffic collision involving a lorry on the A947 junction with Westbank.

“Three appliances attended, and the incident is now under control, with a stop message being received at 9.05am.

“We are still on scene.”

More to follow.