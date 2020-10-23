North-east road shut as vehicle lands on roof following crash

A north-east road has been shut this afternoon due to a one-vehicle crash.

The A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road between Toll of Birness to Hatton Ellon has been closed by emergency services in both directions a car has landed on its roof.

It is shut to all northbound traffic.

Police and ambulance are both in attendance at the incident, which was reported at 2.10pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while the car is recovered.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to attend the incident at 2.10pm with a vehicle reported to be on its roof.

“The road has been closed at the Ellon side for recovery to take place.”