North-east road shut as police attend crash

A section of north-east road has been shut this afternoon following a crash.

Police are currently on-scene at the incident on the B9119 at Lumphanan.

It has been closed to all motorists while the crash is dealt with.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.25am on Friday, 15 January, officers were called to a report of a road crash at the B9119 Lumphanan.

“Officers are at the scene and the road is currently closed.”