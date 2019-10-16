North-east road reopens following crash

A north-east road has reopened following a crash.

Emergency services were called to the incident, involving two vehicles, on the A92 at Gourdon shortly after 7.30am.

The road was closed in both directions between the junctions with the B9120 and the B967.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

A police spokeswoman said: “We got a call at around 7.35am reporting a road crash involving two cars.

“The road is closed in both directions and emergency services are in attendance.”

Diversions were in place but the road has now reopened.