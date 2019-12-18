North-east road reopens after week-long works

Roadworks that were being carried out at a zebra crossing in a north-east town have now been completed.

The A982 North Road in Peterhead was due to be closed at its junction with the Balmoor Roundabout for seven days while workers were at the scene.

The road was closed while the lines for the crossing were repainted.

It was fully open to traffic yesterday.

A statement from Aberdeenshire Council said: “A982 North Road, Peterhead, road markings have been completed to the zebra crossing and the road is now fully open.

“Thank you for your patience with the completion of the works.”

While the road was closed, there was a three-mile diversion in place, with drivers asked to use main roads rather than residential streets.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Meanwhile, Peterhead is to see another road closure take place for three days while gas works are carried out.

Constitution Street will be shut between its junctions with King Street to Landale Road from January 27-31.

A diversion will be in place for drivers to use King Street to Hanover Street, to Landale Road, and then travelling on to Constitution Street and vice versa.