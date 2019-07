A north-east road has reopened after a crash between a motorbike and van.

The incident happened on the A92 Stonehaven to Inverbervie road at 5.05pm.

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene near Dunnottar Castle and closed the road, however it has now reopened.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to a road traffic collision between a motorcycle and a van.

“The road has reopened.”