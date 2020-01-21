North-east road reopens after three-vehicle crash

A north-east road has reopened following a three-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road near Hatton at around 3.35pm.

An ambulance was called to the scene after the people in the car suffered minor injuries.

The road was blocked in both directions but has since reopened.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a collision involving three cars on the A90 outside Hatton around 3.35pm today.

“An ambulance crew attended and treated minor injuries, however all occupants of the vehicles are safe and well.”