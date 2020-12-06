Show Links
News / Local

North-east road reopens after overturned horsebox causes traffic disruption

by Gregor Aiken
06/12/2020, 11:50 am Updated: 06/12/2020, 12:32 pm
Post Thumbnail

An overturned horsebox temporarily blocked a north-east road this morning.

The vehicle toppled over on the B977 Kintore to Dunecht Road near to Burnside.

Motorists were asked to use alternative routes as the road was forced to close for around an hour to allow for recovery.

Police attended but have now left the scene.