Monday, October 7th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

North-east road reopens after fallen tree cleared

by Leanne Murray
07/10/2019, 7:17 am Updated: 07/10/2019, 12:58 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

A north-east road has reopened after it was blocked by fallen tree.

Police were urged motorists to avoid the A950, with the road blocked in Mintlaw at Aden Country Park this morning.

However, Aberdeenshire Council’s roads department has advised the carriageway has now reopened.

Officers are also reminding motorists to be careful on all roads across the region due to the strong winds causing an increased risk of branches and debris on the road surface.

 

Breaking