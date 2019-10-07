North-east road reopens after fallen tree cleared

A north-east road has reopened after it was blocked by fallen tree.

Police were urged motorists to avoid the A950, with the road blocked in Mintlaw at Aden Country Park this morning.

Roads Buchan – A950 at Mintlaw is now reopen following the removal of the fallen tree. @Aberdeenshire — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) October 7, 2019

However, Aberdeenshire Council’s roads department has advised the carriageway has now reopened.

Drivers are being asked to be careful, especially on the roads in the Aberdeenshire and Moray area. There is a high possibility for fallen branches and debris on the road surface which is potentially hazardous to morning commuters. Please allow yourselves extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/ch7kBceJsr — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) October 7, 2019

Officers are also reminding motorists to be careful on all roads across the region due to the strong winds causing an increased risk of branches and debris on the road surface.