North-east road remains shut after river bursts its banks

Parts of the north-east were hit by flooding causing road closures across the region and a river to burst its banks.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) issued a flood alert ahead of yesterday’s heavy downpour.

The Met Office said two inches of rain fell in around 48 hours which is almost half of the average rainfall for November.

The B977 Kintore to Hatton of Fintray road, near Kintore Golf Club, was closed in both directions due to water flooding the surface and the River Don burst its banks at Inverurie.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeenshire Council was also forced to close the Glassel Road with motorists being asked to find alternative routes.

Marr: C4K Glassel Road closed due to flooding at West Brathens (Burn of Canny). Diversion via Banchory using the A980 and A93. pic.twitter.com/nW9Ud76Okm — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) November 4, 2019

A spokesman for the police advised motorists to take care while driving on saturated roads.

He said: “If your vehicle loses grip, or “aquaplanes” on surface water, take your foot off the accelerator to slow down. Do not brake or steer suddenly because you have no control of the steering or brakes.

“If you have to drive through floods, drive slowly using first gear and try to keep the engine revving at a high rate.

“Move forward continuously to avoid stalling the engine. If driving an automatic vehicle, engage and hold in a low gear. Check your mirror and test your brakes after driving through water to make sure they are still working properly.”

A spokesman for the Met Office said it will be cold but dry for tonight’s bonfire celebrations across the region although there could be a risk of some showers.

He said tomorrow should also be drier.