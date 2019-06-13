North-east road remains closed after two-car crash

A north-east road is shut this evening following a two-car crash.

Emergency services were called to the Kingswells to Bucksburn road, near the junction at Newshills Manse at around 5.20pm,

It’s understood the crash involved a silver Renault Clio and a grey Audi A1.

The road remains closed while council workers deal with fluid from the vehicles on the surface.

A police statement said: “Police Scotland would like to advise motorists that the road is closed between the A944 Kingswells junction and Newhills Manse T-junction following an earlier road traffic collision and due to flooding. The public are asked to avoid the area if possible.”