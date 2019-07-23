North-east road partially reopens nine months after emergency closure

A north-east road which closed last November for emergency repairs has reopened nine months ahead of schedule.

The C3K road between Station Road and Old Aberdeen Road in Fordoun was scheduled to close for around 18 months as a result of footway subsidence.

However, it has now reopened with one lane and temporary traffic lights in operation – meaning drivers no longer have to use a diversion to access the local area.

Peter Argyle, Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee chairman, said: “It is great news that this road has reopened sooner than initially anticipated.

“I would like to thank residents and businesses for their patience while the works were being completed and commend the council’s engineers and our partners on ensuring the road reopened sooner than planned.”