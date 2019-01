Two-vehicles have crashed on a north-east road.

Police were called at around 7am this morning to the incident on the A90 near Boddam.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are currently en route to the incident.

“The two-vehicle RTC happened on the A90 just after the power station in Boddam.

“There are no injuries, but the vehicles are causing an obstruction on the road.”

