North-east road partially blocked due to two-vehicle crash

A north-east road is partially blocked this morning due to a two-vehicle crash.

Police are currently in attendance at the incident on the A90 Fraserburgh to Aberdeen road between Crimond Church and St Fergus.

Two vehicles have been involved in a collision.

There is not thought to be any serious injuries.

Both directions are partially blocked, with traffic building up.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called out to a two-vehicle crash at 6.50am.

“The road is currently open and we remain on-scene.”