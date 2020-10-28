North-east road partially blocked due to two-vehicle crash

A north-east road is partially blocked this morning due to a two-vehicle crash.
Police are currently in attendance at the incident on the A90 Fraserburgh to Aberdeen road between Crimond Church and St Fergus.
Two vehicles have been involved in a collision.
There is not thought to be any serious injuries.
Both directions are partially blocked, with traffic building up.
A police spokeswoman said: “We were called out to a two-vehicle crash at 6.50am.
“The road is currently open and we remain on-scene.”
