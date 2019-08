A north-east road is partially blocked following a crash.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the A957 Slug Road between Banchory and Stonehaven at around 7.40am.

Police have confirmed nobody was injured but the road is partially obstructed.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called to the A957 about a mile south of Crossroads following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

“Nobody has been injured but the road is partially blocked.”