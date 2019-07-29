Monday, July 29th 2019 Show Links
North-east road now clear after broken down HGV recovered

by Annette Cameron
29/07/2019, 8:37 am Updated: 29/07/2019, 10:07 am
A north-east road is now clear after an HGV broke down.

Police were called to deal with the with the lorry on the A92 city-bound, just before the Charleston flyover.

Officers had asked drivers to “slow down and pass with care”.

