North-east road now clear after broken down HGV recovered

A north-east road is now clear after an HGV broke down.
Police were called to deal with the with the lorry on the A92 city-bound, just before the Charleston flyover.
Officers had asked drivers to “slow down and pass with care”.
BROKEN DOWN VEHICLE – A92
We are currently dealing with a broken down HGV on the A92 citybound, just prior to the Charleston flyover, Aberdeen.
Please slow down and pass with caution.@northsoundnews @originalfm @transcotland @INRIXtrafficSCT
— NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) July 29, 2019