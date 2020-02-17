Show Links
Council staff to grit Aberdeen streets as temperatures set to drop

by Rozlyn Little
17/02/2020, 4:12 pm
Pavement gritting machines are ready for the cold snap
Council staff are set to grit roads across Aberdeen overnight as temperatures are set to plummet.

Aberdeen City Council has said main routes and pavements will be prioritised as the road surface temperature is expected to fall below 0C.

The local authority said its staff would be out gritting roads from 4.45am.

 

 

