Council staff to grit Aberdeen streets as temperatures set to drop

Council staff are set to grit roads across Aberdeen overnight as temperatures are set to plummet.
Aberdeen City Council has said main routes and pavements will be prioritised as the road surface temperature is expected to fall below 0C.
The local authority said its staff would be out gritting roads from 4.45am.
We're gritting primary routes (main roads covering almost 50% of our network) and priority 1 pavements from 4.45am tomorrow as road surface temperatures are due to fall overnight below 0C – there may be a sleet shower too. See our gritting routes at https://t.co/eaMpBAopGE pic.twitter.com/e7mskD1s4U
