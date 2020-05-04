North-east road crews retrained to help sustain bin collections during lockdown

Dozens of road maintenance workers in Moray have retrained as a reserve team for bin crews.

Household recycling collections were suspended for three weeks early on in the coronavirus lockdown due to staff shortages as personnel self-isolated.

Most pick-ups were restored on a limited three-week cycle last week after changes to meet social distancing rules.

Only glass is not currently being collected.

Now Moray Council has announced that 40 employees from road maintenance teams have been trained for bin collections to support the service further.

The extra staff will fill gaps in the rota created by waste crews falling ill, and those who are required to self-isolate or on annual leave.

