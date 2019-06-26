Wednesday, June 26th 2019 Show Links
North-east road workers hit back at verbal abuse

by Callum Main
26/06/2019, 11:04 am
Road crews in Peterhead have been subject to an unacceptable the level of verbal abuse
A council’s roads department have hit out at the level of abuse workers have faced in a north-east town.

Crews carrying out work in Peterhead yesterday were subject to an “unacceptable level of verbal abuse”.

In a post from the department’s twitter account, a spokesperson said it was disappointing and asked for residents to be considerate and allow staff to work safely.

The post said: “Please be considerate as any inconvenience will be minor and they should be allowed to work safely.”

Its understood crews were carrying out surface dressing works in the Meethill Road area of the town yesterday, with plans to work on Maiden Street car park, Station Road and York Street today.

 

 

