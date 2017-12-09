North-east road closed after landslip

A North-east road has been closed following a landslip.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed an area between New Church and Harbour Road in Gardenstown has been shut due to the incident.

Work was set to be carried out to fix the road but adverse weather forced the road to be closed.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “Following a minor landslip in Gardenstown a few weeks ago, work was due to be carried out in the area between the New Church and Harbour Road from Monday, December 4.

“Following recent strong winds and heavy rain, it was considered too dangerous for this work to proceed with the road open.

“As such we have had to temporarily close it to traffic and pedestrians.

“This has been done in partnership with the emergency service so we can ensure access for them if required.

“We appreciate the impact on residents and businesses in Main Street at a time when parking in the village is limited and are grateful for the community’s patience. Every effort will be made to reopen the road as soon as possible.”

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “The road has been closed due to a landslip. Due to recent weather and forecast it was deemed dangerous.”