North-east road closed in police investigation

by Emma Morrice
28/02/2019, 5:59 am Updated: 28/02/2019, 6:02 am
A north-east road has been shut while a police investigation is carried out.

The B993 and the A980 at Torphins has been closed since 4.40am while officers are on scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The road is currently closed due to an incident.

“Officers are investigating a possible break-in.”

Diversions have been put in place.

Aberdeenshire Council is also assisting with the incident, to help police shut the road, and urged anyone travelling in this area to use an alternative route.

